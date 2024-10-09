Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Given New C$169.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$176.00 to C$169.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$182.00 to C$178.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. National Bank Financial upgraded Canadian National Railway from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$187.00 to C$180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$169.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$174.86.

Shares of CNR opened at C$154.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$157.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$165.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$97.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of C$143.13 and a 12-month high of C$181.34.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported C$1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.93 by C($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm had revenue of C$4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.40 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 8.5979325 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.14%.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder bought 543 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$157.53 per share, with a total value of C$85,539.88. In related news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder bought 543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$157.53 per share, with a total value of C$85,539.88. Also, Director Josephine Ann Marie Depass Olsovsky purchased 2,610 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$115.29 per share, with a total value of C$300,906.90. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,383 shares of company stock worth $585,772. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

