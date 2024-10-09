Sei Investments Co. Has $633,000 Stake in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,185 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 4,430 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Pathward Financial were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pathward Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Pathward Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pathward Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Pathward Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Pathward Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Pathward Financial from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Pathward Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Insider Activity

In other Pathward Financial news, President Anthony M. Sharett sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total transaction of $205,840.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 30,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,054.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Pathward Financial news, President Anthony M. Sharett sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total value of $205,840.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 30,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,995,054.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas J. Hajek sold 2,000 shares of Pathward Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total value of $129,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,757.21. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pathward Financial Stock Up 1.6 %

Pathward Financial stock opened at $68.14 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.79 and a 1-year high of $69.63. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.68.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $176.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. Pathward Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pathward Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.00%.

About Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

Featured Articles

