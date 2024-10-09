Sei Investments Co. Sells 6,318 Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,318 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Dyne Therapeutics were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DYN. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,666,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 23,512.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,675,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663,910 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,758,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 8,284.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,132,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 47.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,440,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,629 shares during the period. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dyne Therapeutics

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, Director Dirk Kersten sold 79,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $2,894,530.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 234,127 shares in the company, valued at $8,533,929.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dyne Therapeutics news, SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $48,024.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,524.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dirk Kersten sold 79,411 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $2,894,530.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 234,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,533,929.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,304 shares of company stock valued at $4,857,019. 20.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DYN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dyne Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DYN

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Up 4.6 %

DYN opened at $33.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.24. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $47.45.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.02. As a group, analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dyne Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.