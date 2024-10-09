Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Free Report) by 168.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,411 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Genesco were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Genesco by 64.1% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,221,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,584,000 after acquiring an additional 477,166 shares during the last quarter. Gate City Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco during the fourth quarter worth about $5,162,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 271,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,016,000 after purchasing an additional 98,901 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 68,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 31,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genesco by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 157,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 26,436 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

Shares of Genesco stock opened at $27.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $315.41 million, a P/E ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 2.40. Genesco Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.21 and a 1 year high of $37.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.97.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.29. Genesco had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $525.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.19 million. Analysts forecast that Genesco Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.

