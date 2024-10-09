Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,132 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 679.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 5,944.1% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HIMS shares. Imperial Capital lowered Hims & Hers Health from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hims & Hers Health

In other news, COO Melissa Baird sold 58,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $1,149,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 630,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,332,348.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Melissa Baird sold 58,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $1,149,737.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 630,166 shares in the company, valued at $12,332,348.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $3,110,985.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,777.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 573,618 shares of company stock valued at $9,329,808. Corporate insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

HIMS opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -1,877.00 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.50 and its 200-day moving average is $17.31. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a one year low of $5.65 and a one year high of $25.74.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $315.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hims & Hers Health Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

