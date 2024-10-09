Sei Investments Co. Has $651,000 Stock Holdings in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,606 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Anika Therapeutics were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANIK. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 124.6% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 210,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after buying an additional 116,679 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Anika Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $733,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Anika Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 25.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 421,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,701,000 after purchasing an additional 86,436 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 7.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Anika Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ ANIK opened at $24.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $359.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.84. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.88 and a 52-week high of $29.11.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.24). Anika Therapeutics had a positive return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 44.45%. The company had revenue of $41.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, sports medicine, and arthrosurface joint solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

