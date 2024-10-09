Sei Investments Co. Sells 1,283 Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,670,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,500,000 after acquiring an additional 199,770 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,139,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,627,000 after purchasing an additional 43,290 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 2.9% in the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,280,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,679,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TG Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,420,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 524,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,983,000 after buying an additional 120,699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

TGTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.83.

Shares of TGTX opened at $21.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.59 and a 200 day moving average of $18.93. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 94.96 and a beta of 2.21. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.46 and a 52-week high of $26.41.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $73.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.92 million. TG Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 57.73%. The business’s revenue was up 357.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

