Sei Investments Co. Purchases 7,696 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,696 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,533,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,653,000 after purchasing an additional 43,064 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 996,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,575,000 after purchasing an additional 17,620 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 471,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 14.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 339,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,548,000 after buying an additional 42,308 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 115,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,279,000 after buying an additional 8,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Horace Mann Educators from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Performance

Shares of HMN stock opened at $34.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.63. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12 month low of $29.49 and a 12 month high of $39.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.28.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $388.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.18%.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

