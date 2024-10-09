Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Stock Holdings Increased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARVN. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 576.0% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 39,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 33,434 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 71.3% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 5,511 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Arvinas by 29.6% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in Arvinas by 16.3% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 9,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Arvinas by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,347,000 after purchasing an additional 29,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $25.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.19. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.97. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.57 and a 12-month high of $53.08.

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.59. The business had revenue of $76.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.25) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

ARVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Arvinas from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Arvinas from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a report on Monday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arvinas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Arvinas Profile



Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

