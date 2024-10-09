Sei Investments Co. Boosts Holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,414 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 73.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 11.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $33,867.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,360.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $43.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.77 million, a PE ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.94. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.84 and a 52-week high of $86.20.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $369.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.81 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 16.46% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.99%.

Several research firms recently commented on JACK. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.63.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

