Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Global Industrial were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Global Industrial by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Global Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Global Industrial in the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Global Industrial by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Industrial alerts:

Global Industrial Price Performance

NYSE:GIC opened at $32.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.07. Global Industrial has a 12-month low of $30.13 and a 12-month high of $46.97.

Global Industrial Dividend Announcement

Global Industrial ( NYSE:GIC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $347.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Global Industrial will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.35%.

Global Industrial Profile

(Free Report)

Global Industrial Company operates as an industrial distributor of various industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. It offers storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, foodservice and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.