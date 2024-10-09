Sei Investments Co. Takes Position in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 40,997 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMRE. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Costamare by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313,829 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,677,000 after purchasing an additional 183,193 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in Costamare by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,216 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Costamare by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 31,268 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 8,042 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Costamare by 23.5% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,567 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Costamare by 3.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 40,427 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. 58.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMRE. StockNews.com raised Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Costamare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Costamare from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Costamare Stock Performance

Shares of Costamare stock opened at $14.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.16 and its 200-day moving average is $14.03. Costamare Inc. has a one year low of $8.54 and a one year high of $17.58.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The shipping company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. Costamare had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $515.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.41 million. Equities analysts predict that Costamare Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costamare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. Costamare’s payout ratio is 17.83%.

Costamare Profile

Further Reading

