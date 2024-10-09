Sei Investments Co. Has $700,000 Holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 182,492 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 4,406.5% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.04 per share, with a total value of $70,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 636,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,943,339.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APLE has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

Apple Hospitality REIT Price Performance

Shares of APLE stock opened at $15.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.75. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $17.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.13). Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $390.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.63%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

