Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Colliers International Group from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Raymond James lowered Colliers International Group from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $156.00.

Colliers International Group Stock Up 1.6 %

CIGI stock opened at $147.78 on Tuesday. Colliers International Group has a twelve month low of $83.38 and a twelve month high of $154.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 72.09 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.75 and a 200 day moving average of $124.78.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Colliers International Group will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Colliers International Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Colliers International Group by 575.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Colliers International Group by 3,377.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Colliers International Group by 252.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Tobam grew its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 185.5% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

