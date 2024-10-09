Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Matrix Service in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

Matrix Service Stock Performance

Shares of MTRX opened at $11.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.78. The company has a market capitalization of $304.22 million, a PE ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 1.26. Matrix Service has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $189.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.61 million. Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 16.87% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Matrix Service will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matrix Service

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Azarias Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 28.5% during the second quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,273,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,643,000 after acquiring an additional 282,086 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,223,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,946,000 after acquiring an additional 11,587 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Matrix Service by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,172,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,644,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its position in Matrix Service by 5.8% in the first quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 870,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,343,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Matrix Service by 12.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 575,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after buying an additional 65,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

