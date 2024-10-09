Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $5.58 to $5.90 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.90.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Price Performance

Shares of ERIC stock opened at $7.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $7.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.30.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a negative net margin of 14.13% and a positive return on equity of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 102,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 62,838 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 95,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,133 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 26,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

