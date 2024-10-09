TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

TETRA Technologies Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of TETRA Technologies stock opened at $3.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.04 million, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.62. TETRA Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $6.77.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $171.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.66 million. On average, analysts expect that TETRA Technologies will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TETRA Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,609,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,710,000 after purchasing an additional 89,099 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 4,811,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,314,000 after acquiring an additional 252,632 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,129,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,827,000 after acquiring an additional 96,898 shares during the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 1,945,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after acquiring an additional 95,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,700,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,882,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

