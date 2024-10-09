TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
TETRA Technologies Trading Down 4.6 %
Shares of TETRA Technologies stock opened at $3.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.04 million, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.62. TETRA Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $6.77.
TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $171.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.66 million. On average, analysts expect that TETRA Technologies will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.
TETRA Technologies Company Profile
TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.
