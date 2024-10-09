Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Quanex Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on NX

Quanex Building Products Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NX opened at $27.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.81. Quanex Building Products has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $39.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.26.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $280.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanex Building Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is 13.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 224.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 21,189 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Quanex Building Products during the first quarter valued at about $983,000. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $611,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products in the 1st quarter valued at $1,023,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 174.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 52,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.