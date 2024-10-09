Ternium (NYSE:TX) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ternium (NYSE:TX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Ternium Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of Ternium stock opened at $36.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Ternium has a twelve month low of $30.68 and a twelve month high of $44.44.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($1.36). The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Ternium had a positive return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ternium will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ternium

About Ternium

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TX. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Ternium in the second quarter worth $50,566,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Ternium by 20,865.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 220,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,188,000 after purchasing an additional 219,712 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Ternium in the first quarter worth about $5,426,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Ternium by 43.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 258,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,710,000 after acquiring an additional 77,800 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ternium by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,196,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,021,000 after purchasing an additional 56,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.98% of the company’s stock.

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes steel products in Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel, Mining, and Usiminas. The Steel segment offers slabs, hot and cold rolled products, coated products, roll formed and tubular products, bars, billets, and other products.

