Ternium (NYSE:TX) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ternium (NYSE:TX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.
Shares of Ternium stock opened at $36.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Ternium has a twelve month low of $30.68 and a twelve month high of $44.44.
Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($1.36). The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Ternium had a positive return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ternium will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes steel products in Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel, Mining, and Usiminas. The Steel segment offers slabs, hot and cold rolled products, coated products, roll formed and tubular products, bars, billets, and other products.
