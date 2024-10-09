Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.60.

BSX opened at $85.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $48.35 and a 52 week high of $86.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.03. The company has a market capitalization of $125.92 billion, a PE ratio of 72.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.80.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 162,777 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total transaction of $13,775,817.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,572,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,046,484.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $517,579.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,734.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 162,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total transaction of $13,775,817.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,572,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,046,484.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 316,253 shares of company stock valued at $26,714,298 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 542.1% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth $30,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

