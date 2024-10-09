Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GMED. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Globus Medical from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Globus Medical from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Globus Medical currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.40.

GMED stock opened at $70.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.48 and a 200-day moving average of $64.94. Globus Medical has a 12-month low of $43.38 and a 12-month high of $74.21. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.47, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $629.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Globus Medical will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Globus Medical news, Director Ann D. Rhoads sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,055,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,884 shares in the company, valued at $3,017,318.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,419 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,330. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.54% of the company's stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boone Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC now owns 529,825 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,234,000 after acquiring an additional 101,373 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,912,454 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $155,205,000 after buying an additional 252,510 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,277,722 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $600,990,000 after purchasing an additional 32,220 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the first quarter worth $233,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

