Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from an outperform rating to an inline rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $217.33.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $186.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $201.77 and its 200 day moving average is $217.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.36. Charles River Laboratories International has a one year low of $161.65 and a one year high of $275.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 10.83%. As a group, research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,046,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,638,290,000 after buying an additional 66,161 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,908,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $394,359,000 after purchasing an additional 31,359 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,513,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $409,985,000 after purchasing an additional 45,079 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 11.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,251,618 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $258,559,000 after purchasing an additional 132,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Group LP boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 1,182,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $320,336,000 after purchasing an additional 26,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

