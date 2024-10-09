Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Given “Buy” Rating at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reissued their buy rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $136.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $125.33.

EEFT stock opened at $96.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Euronet Worldwide has a 1 year low of $73.84 and a 1 year high of $117.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.46.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $986.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 27.81%. Euronet Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Juan Bianchi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total value of $410,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,276,095.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Juan Bianchi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $410,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,276,095.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Mcdonnell acquired 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $93.86 per share, with a total value of $300,915.16. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,447,400. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter worth $57,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 174.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 69.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

