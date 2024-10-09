Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

ENVA has been the subject of several other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Enova International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Enova International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Enova International from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Enova International in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enova International has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $79.00.

Get Enova International alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ENVA

Enova International Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Enova International stock opened at $83.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.38. The company has a quick ratio of 12.07, a current ratio of 12.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Enova International has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $88.42.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $628.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.92 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enova International will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enova International announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 23,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $1,946,115.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,883,225.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $238,383.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,938.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 23,867 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $1,946,115.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,883,225.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,725 shares of company stock valued at $4,690,053. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enova International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENVA. Orchard Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Enova International by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 232,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,862,000 after purchasing an additional 53,647 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Enova International by 172.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 51,781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 32,779 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Enova International in the first quarter worth $223,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Enova International by 11.3% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 153,427 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,640,000 after purchasing an additional 15,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Enova International by 83.8% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enova International

(Get Free Report)

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.