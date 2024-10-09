Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) Price Target Increased to $34.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CRBG has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corebridge Financial has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.42.

Shares of CRBG stock opened at $29.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Corebridge Financial has a one year low of $18.83 and a one year high of $34.66. The firm has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.97.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corebridge Financial will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.21%.

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $144,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 279,238,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,058,834,596.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Corebridge Financial by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,841,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059,354 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Corebridge Financial by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,128,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,265 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Corebridge Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,199,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,997,000 after purchasing an additional 227,973 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Corebridge Financial by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 10,010,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,831,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157,570 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Corebridge Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 7,426,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,259,000 after purchasing an additional 37,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

