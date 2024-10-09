Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RRX. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $176.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Loop Capital restated a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regal Rexnord currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $192.71.

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

RRX opened at $165.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.82 and a 200-day moving average of $156.15. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -344.77, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.04. Regal Rexnord has a 1-year low of $97.18 and a 1-year high of $183.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.15. Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Regal Rexnord will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is currently -291.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regal Rexnord

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,884,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,832,000 after buying an additional 563,853 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,599,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,615,000 after purchasing an additional 296,941 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,125,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,183,000 after acquiring an additional 222,775 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,181,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,255,000 after acquiring an additional 209,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 466,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,012,000 after acquiring an additional 182,770 shares during the last quarter. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

