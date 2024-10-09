FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

FutureFuel Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE FF opened at $5.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $259.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.58. FutureFuel has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $8.36.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $72.41 million during the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 11.80%.

In related news, Director Paul Manheim purchased 6,000 shares of FutureFuel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $36,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,103 shares in the company, valued at $116,528.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 40.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its position in FutureFuel by 124.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 38,167 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 21,187 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in FutureFuel during the third quarter worth about $58,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in FutureFuel by 76.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,553,136 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after buying an additional 671,144 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in FutureFuel by 293.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 219,793 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 163,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in FutureFuel during the second quarter worth about $284,000. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FutureFuel Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

