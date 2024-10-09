Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Price Target to $7.75

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $7.00 to $7.75 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on Coeur Mining from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Coeur Mining from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Coeur Mining from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.81.

Shares of NYSE CDE opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.65. Coeur Mining has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $7.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.95 and a beta of 1.65.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $222.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.18 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coeur Mining will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,587,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 248.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,463,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606,711 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,854,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989,352 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 6.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,624,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new position in Coeur Mining during the second quarter worth $9,966,000. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

