Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

BCC has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $154.00 target price (down from $159.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $128.00.

Boise Cascade Stock Performance

NYSE:BCC opened at $142.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.87 and its 200-day moving average is $133.93. Boise Cascade has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $154.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.52.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.16. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boise Cascade

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,709,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $609,192,000 after buying an additional 35,963 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,813,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $335,419,000 after buying an additional 22,053 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 107.7% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,117,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,278,000 after buying an additional 579,759 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 2.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 897,137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,957,000 after purchasing an additional 21,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 46.0% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 383,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,661,000 after purchasing an additional 120,600 shares in the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

