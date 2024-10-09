Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also commented on CBSH. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Commerce Bancshares from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.71.

CBSH opened at $57.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.23 and a 200-day moving average of $57.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.74. Commerce Bancshares has a 52 week low of $40.91 and a 52 week high of $65.86.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 23.62%. The firm had revenue of $414.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

Insider Activity at Commerce Bancshares

In other news, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 5,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $343,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,472 shares in the company, valued at $5,815,680. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 5,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $343,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,815,680. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 19,626 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $1,249,391.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 997,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,476,149.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,612 shares of company stock worth $3,184,609. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commerce Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBSH. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 156.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2,864.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

