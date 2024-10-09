Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Receives “Buy” Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their buy rating on shares of Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $24.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

SGC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Superior Group of Companies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com lowered Superior Group of Companies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of SGC opened at $15.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.18 million, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Superior Group of Companies has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $21.80.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $131.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.60 million. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 2.02%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Superior Group of Companies will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 17th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 76.71%.

In other news, insider Jake Himelstein bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,825 shares in the company, valued at $530,725. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Superior Group of Companies news, insider Jake Himelstein purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 40,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,725. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Benstock bought 10,000 shares of Superior Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $134,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,848 shares in the company, valued at $7,852,755.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 15,500 shares of company stock worth $206,700. 27.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 878,889 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,620,000 after buying an additional 13,690 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 603,651 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 230,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 103,051 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 192,088 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 87,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 1,312.8% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,944 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 109,596 shares during the last quarter. 33.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to chain retailer, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries under BAMKO and HPI brands.

