NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

NWE has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America began coverage on NorthWestern Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on NorthWestern Energy Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NorthWestern Energy Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.88.

NorthWestern Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of NorthWestern Energy Group stock opened at $54.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.04. NorthWestern Energy Group has a 1-year low of $46.15 and a 1-year high of $57.48. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $319.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.40 million. NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Energy Group will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

NorthWestern Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s payout ratio is 80.50%.

Insider Activity at NorthWestern Energy Group

In other NorthWestern Energy Group news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $35,720.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,778 shares in the company, valued at $559,593.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWE. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NorthWestern Energy Group in the first quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 140.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 142.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

About NorthWestern Energy Group

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

See Also

