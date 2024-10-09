Sei Investments Co. Invests $724,000 in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 15,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in CNA Financial by 335.4% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 30,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 23,146 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in CNA Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $520,000. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in CNA Financial by 318.3% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 20,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 15,493 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in CNA Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 178.9% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 76,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 48,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark Steven James sold 18,547 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $938,107.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,159,141.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other CNA Financial news, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 26,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $1,297,536.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,102.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Steven James sold 18,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $938,107.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,141.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,151 shares of company stock worth $2,449,311 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on CNA Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

CNA Financial Price Performance

Shares of CNA opened at $47.17 on Wednesday. CNA Financial Co. has a one year low of $38.32 and a one year high of $52.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.64 and its 200-day moving average is $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.64.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 14.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

CNA Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is 38.43%.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

