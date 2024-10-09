Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) by 120.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,633 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HCSG. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,057,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,766,000 after purchasing an additional 181,231 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 91,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 10,001 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 121,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 14,303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HCSG. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

NASDAQ HCSG opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.03. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.67 million, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.52.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The company had revenue of $426.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.94 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

