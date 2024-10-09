Sei Investments Co. Has $745,000 Holdings in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 145.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,075 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Frontdoor by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,179,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,636,000 after purchasing an additional 373,091 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Frontdoor by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,198,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,662,000 after buying an additional 506,217 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its position in Frontdoor by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,330,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,762,000 after buying an additional 42,169 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Frontdoor by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,176,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,529,000 after buying an additional 173,624 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Frontdoor by 5.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,787,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,402,000 after acquiring an additional 89,301 shares in the last quarter.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Frontdoor from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Frontdoor Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ FTDR opened at $47.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.72. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $49.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.04.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.27. Frontdoor had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 132.94%. The company had revenue of $542.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Frontdoor

(Free Report)

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.