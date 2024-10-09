Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,415 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SIG. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,069,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,347,000 after purchasing an additional 126,726 shares during the period. Promethos Capital LLC lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 119.2% during the second quarter. Promethos Capital LLC now owns 30,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 16,510 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the second quarter worth approximately $1,267,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the second quarter valued at approximately $649,000.

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $99.74 on Wednesday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a one year low of $67.18 and a one year high of $112.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.10.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Oded Edelman sold 1,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.53, for a total transaction of $132,152.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,666 shares in the company, valued at $3,087,916.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Oded Edelman sold 1,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.53, for a total transaction of $132,152.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,666 shares in the company, valued at $3,087,916.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $353,303.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 775,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,829,326.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,892 shares of company stock worth $6,536,982. Corporate insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

