Sei Investments Co. Purchases 25,642 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) by 376.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,447 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,642 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LSXMK. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 100.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 172,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter valued at $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on LSXMK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

Shares of LSXMK stock opened at $22.29 on Wednesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $31.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

