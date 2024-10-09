Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stake in Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,221 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Ring Energy were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REI. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of Ring Energy by 399.8% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 241,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 193,474 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Ring Energy by 8.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 71,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,672 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Ring Energy by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 787,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 264,010 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Ring Energy by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,967,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 587,690 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 21,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Warburg Pincus & Co Us, Llc sold 6,200,000 shares of Ring Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total value of $10,168,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,920,643 shares in the company, valued at $65,469,854.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ring Energy stock opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.61. Ring Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Ring Energy had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $99.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ring Energy, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Ring Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. The company has interests in 56,711 net developed acres and 2,668 net undeveloped acres in Andrews, Gaines, Crane, Ector, Winkler, and Ward counties, Texas; and 8,751 net developed acres and 12,405 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum County, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

