Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stake in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,475 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 14.1% in the second quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 28,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 2,503.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 573,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,494,000 after purchasing an additional 551,108 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 40.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 10,469 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the second quarter valued at about $1,087,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 19.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 320,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,110,000 after buying an additional 51,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

Haverty Furniture Companies Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:HVT opened at $25.98 on Wednesday. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.09 and a 12-month high of $37.05. The firm has a market cap of $421.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.95.

Haverty Furniture Companies Announces Dividend

Haverty Furniture Companies ( NYSE:HVT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $178.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.37 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.