Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) by 47.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,505 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KNSA. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 664,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,398,000 after acquiring an additional 157,741 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 7,314 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John F. Paolini sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total value of $579,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,174.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John F. Paolini sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total transaction of $579,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,174.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Eben Tessari sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $470,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,226,805.01. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 278,064 shares of company stock valued at $7,165,254 over the last three months. Insiders own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSA opened at $24.47 on Wednesday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $27.92. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.45 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.61.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $108.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.60 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 7.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on KNSA

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.