Sei Investments Co. Buys 28,880 Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Free Report) by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,880 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in SI-BONE were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,547,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,470,000 after purchasing an additional 23,299 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SI-BONE by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,463,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,328,000 after buying an additional 43,670 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in SI-BONE by 104.8% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,453,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,158,000 after buying an additional 1,255,610 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 22.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,986,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,685,000 after buying an additional 368,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,286,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,003,000 after acquiring an additional 150,217 shares during the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,305 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $44,881.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 233,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,734.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $44,881.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 233,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,734.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laura Francis sold 9,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $137,943.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 492,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,822,054.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,019 shares of company stock valued at $349,879 in the last 90 days. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on SI-BONE from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on SI-BONE from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

SI-BONE Price Performance

Shares of SIBN stock opened at $13.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $554.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 1.22. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $22.56. The company has a quick ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 9.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.65.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 27.10% and a negative return on equity of 24.27%. The business had revenue of $39.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

SI-BONE Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

Further Reading

