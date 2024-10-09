Sei Investments Co. Acquires 4,447 Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $171,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $381,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $461,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNOB opened at $24.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $943.38 million, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $26.53.

ConnectOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CNOB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $134.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

CNOB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ConnectOne Bancorp from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

