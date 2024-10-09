Sei Investments Co. Has $776,000 Stake in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) by 37.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,675 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 16,829 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,046,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $146,408,000 after purchasing an additional 292,668 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,376,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,396,000 after acquiring an additional 151,425 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,147,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,054,000 after acquiring an additional 155,079 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 851,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,055,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter valued at about $6,796,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at G-III Apparel Group

In related news, CEO Morris Goldfarb sold 67,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $2,030,524.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,923,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,869,051.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

G-III Apparel Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII opened at $29.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.80. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.66 and a twelve month high of $35.68.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The textile maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $644.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.54 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 12.81%. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.80.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

