Sei Investments Co. Raises Position in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,396 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 15,770 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Berry were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Berry by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,514 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Berry by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,462 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Berry by 43.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,212 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Berry by 2.2% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 103,413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Berry by 16.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,664 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Berry Trading Down 1.7 %

BRY opened at $5.33 on Wednesday. Berry Co. has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $8.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.77 and a 200 day moving average of $6.74. The firm has a market cap of $410.08 million, a P/E ratio of 533.00 and a beta of 1.72.

Berry Dividend Announcement

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $197.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.38 million. Berry had a positive return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 4.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Berry Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.01%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,800.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Berry from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Fernando Araujo sold 33,950 shares of Berry stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total value of $211,169.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 253,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,939.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

