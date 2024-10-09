Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM – Free Report) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 442,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,095 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Reneo Pharmaceuticals were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RPHM opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.59. Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $9.21. The firm has a market cap of $60.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Reneo Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RPHM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. On average, research analysts predict that Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Reneo Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard purchased 55,300 shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.36 per share, with a total value of $75,208.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,358,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,567,210.48. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 256,239 shares of company stock valued at $355,105. 17.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Reneo Pharmaceuticals

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. The company's lead product candidate is REN001, a potent and selective agonist of the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta that is in clinical development for genetic mitochondrial diseases comprising primary mitochondrial myopathies and long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

