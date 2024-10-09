Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 237,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CUZ. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 3,236.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 46.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $28.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $30.50. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.30.

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $212.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.18 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 7.25%. Cousins Properties’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 261.22%.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey D. Symes sold 5,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total transaction of $168,695.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,440.77. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CUZ. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.29.

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

