Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,214 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 15,790,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,273,000 after acquiring an additional 776,121 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,460,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,741,000 after purchasing an additional 223,215 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $58,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 115,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 7.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 109,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 7,228 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AKR opened at $22.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Acadia Realty Trust has a one year low of $13.24 and a one year high of $23.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.38, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.47.

Acadia Realty Trust ( NYSE:AKR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $87.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.16 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 0.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 950.00%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Acadia Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Compass Point lifted their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

