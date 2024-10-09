Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Position in Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Modiv Industrial were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Separately, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Modiv Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. 8.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Modiv Industrial Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of NYSE MDV opened at $16.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.35. Modiv Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $17.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.76 million, a P/E ratio of -34.38, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of -0.21.
Modiv Industrial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.0958 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Modiv Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -244.68%.
Insider Activity at Modiv Industrial
In other Modiv Industrial news, major shareholder First City Investment Group, L bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.94 per share, for a total transaction of $74,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 653,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,769,923.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.
Modiv Industrial Profile
Modiv Industrial, Inc is an internally managed REIT that is focused on single-tenant net-lease industrial manufacturing real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.
