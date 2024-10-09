Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,461 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Hawkins by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,571 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hawkins by 5.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hawkins by 3.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Hawkins by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hawkins stock opened at $130.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.74. Hawkins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.64 and a 1 year high of $130.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.21.

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $255.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.30 million. Hawkins had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 8.75%. Analysts forecast that Hawkins, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Hawkins’s payout ratio is presently 20.06%.

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

