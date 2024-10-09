BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (LON:BVC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 19.19 ($0.25) and traded as low as GBX 19.10 ($0.25). BATM Advanced Communications shares last traded at GBX 19.10 ($0.25), with a volume of 87,861 shares traded.

BATM Advanced Communications Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 20.38 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 19.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17. The firm has a market cap of £82.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,800.00 and a beta of 0.64.

About BATM Advanced Communications

(Get Free Report)

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and marketing of real-time technologies in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Cyber, Networking, Diagnostics, and Secondary. The Cyber segment provides integrated hardware and software solutions comprising cGate, a combined network encryption and security computing platform designed for governments, defense, and mission-critical networks; and cHSM, a hardware security module that provides security for sensitive data and applications by safeguarding and managing secrets, such as digital keys.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BATM Advanced Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BATM Advanced Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.